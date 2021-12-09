UrduPoint.com

Police Recover Crystal Ice Drug In Bahawalpur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 12:26 PM

BAHAWALPUR, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Bahawalpur police have arrested a suspect and recovered crystal ice drug from his possession.

A police spokesman said here that acting on a tip-off, a police party of Baghdad-ul-Jadid police station conducted raid at a place and took a suspect into custody.

The police recovered 1,248 gram crystal ice drug from his possession.

The suspect was identified as Rizwan. Baghdad-ul-Jadid police have lodged a case against the suspect.

