Police recover crystal ice drug in bahawalpur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Bahawalpur police have arrested a suspect and recovered crystal ice drug from his possession

BAHAWALPUR, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Bahawalpur police have arrested a suspect and recovered crystal ice drug from his possession.

A police spokesman said here that acting on a tip-off, a police party of Baghdad-ul-Jadid police station conducted raid at a place and took a suspect into custody.

The police recovered 1,248 gram crystal ice drug from his possession.

The suspect was identified as Rizwan. Baghdad-ul-Jadid police have lodged a case against the suspect.