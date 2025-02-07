Police recover dead body hanging from tree

Local police recovered dead body of a youngster hanging from a tree at Chak No 547/TDA

According to police source, the deceased has been identified as Shehbaz Masih. He belonged to Chak 98/ML, Tehsil Karor Laal Esan.

Police are investing whether he was killed or it was a suicide case.