Police Recover Dead Body Hanging From Tree

Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2025 | 08:56 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Local police recovered dead body of a youngster hanging from a tree at Chak No 547/TDA.

According to police source, the deceased has been identified as Shehbaz Masih. He belonged to Chak 98/ML, Tehsil Karor Laal Esan.

Police are investing whether he was killed or it was a suicide case.

