Open Menu

Police Recover Drug In Crackdown

Sumaira FH Published November 13, 2024 | 11:50 AM

Police recover drug in crackdown

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) The police have arrested five drug peddlers working for an intercity racket of drug peddlers and recovered drugs over seven kilogram from them.

According to police spokesman, during crackdown against the drugs mafia, Taxila police recovered 2.

60 kilograms hashish from an accused Dilawar,  Sadar Wah police recovered 1.18 kg hashish from accused, Waqas, while 1.40 kg hashish was recovered from accused Kashif.

Wah Cantonment police recovered 1.65 kilogram hashish  from Irfan, 2.50 kilogram hashish from Khursheed while 0.52 kilogram hashish from Shahzad.

The police registered Separate cases against the accused and launched further investigation.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Taxila From

Recent Stories

Security tightened around Karachi airport amid thr ..

Security tightened around Karachi airport amid threat concerns

8 minutes ago
 Lahore, Dehli top list of world’s most polluted ..

Lahore, Dehli top list of world’s most polluted cities amid heavy smog

21 minutes ago
 Adiala jail new superintendent appointed to pressu ..

Adiala jail new superintendent appointed to pressurize Imran Khan: Marwat

31 minutes ago
 Earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hits Islamabad, Peshaw ..

Earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hits Islamabad, Peshawar  

47 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 November 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 November 2024

3 hours ago
Trump tariff worries trip up stocks rally, dollar ..

Trump tariff worries trip up stocks rally, dollar climbs

12 hours ago
 Boeing expects post-strike output recovery to take ..

Boeing expects post-strike output recovery to take several weeks

12 hours ago
 NIAB observes National Field Day on High-Value Oil ..

NIAB observes National Field Day on High-Value Oil-seed Crops and Food Safety

12 hours ago
 Senegal PM calls for vengeance after election camp ..

Senegal PM calls for vengeance after election campaign clashes

12 hours ago
 Polish Embassy celebrates it's country Independenc ..

Polish Embassy celebrates it's country Independence Day

13 hours ago
 OIC chief condemns Israeli ‘atrocities & genocid ..

OIC chief condemns Israeli ‘atrocities & genocide’ in Palestine, Lebanon

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan