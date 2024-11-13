Police Recover Drug In Crackdown
Sumaira FH Published November 13, 2024 | 11:50 AM
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) The police have arrested five drug peddlers working for an intercity racket of drug peddlers and recovered drugs over seven kilogram from them.
According to police spokesman, during crackdown against the drugs mafia, Taxila police recovered 2.
60 kilograms hashish from an accused Dilawar, Sadar Wah police recovered 1.18 kg hashish from accused, Waqas, while 1.40 kg hashish was recovered from accused Kashif.
Wah Cantonment police recovered 1.65 kilogram hashish from Irfan, 2.50 kilogram hashish from Khursheed while 0.52 kilogram hashish from Shahzad.
The police registered Separate cases against the accused and launched further investigation.
