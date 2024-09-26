Police Recover Drugs During Crackdown
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 26, 2024 | 03:20 PM
CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) The police on Thursday in crackdown against drugs arrested a person and recovered 35 liters of liquor.
During the raid, the police arrested an outlaw while another fled from the scene.
The police registered a case and started investigation.
APP/mjm/378
