Police Recover Drugs From Drug Peddlers' House

Muhammad Irfan Published July 08, 2023 | 06:30 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :Police in its continued drive against criminals on Saturday conducted a raid on the home of a notorious drug supplier and recovered crystal ice, heroin and marijuana.

On the directives of SSP Sajid Ameer Sadozai, DSP Qasimabad Ghulam Nabi Sarki along with SHO Naseem Nagar Liaqat Sarki and other police officials acting on a tip-off, conducted a raid on the home of Drug supplier Ali Hassan Soomro and seized crystal Ice, heroine and marijuana packets.

Police have registered a case against the accused in Qasimabad Police station.

