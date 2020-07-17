UrduPoint.com
Police Recover Drugs In Banr

Fri 17th July 2020

Police recover drugs in Banr

The district police have conducted a raid in the jurisdiction Banr Police Station on intelligence basis and recovered 3191 gram hashish and 524 gram Ice from the possession of drug peddlers, Ali Tahir son of Amir resident of Laundry Karachi

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :The district police have conducted a raid in the jurisdiction Banr Police Station on intelligence basis and recovered 3191 gram hashish and 524 gram Ice from the possession of drug peddlers, Ali Tahir son of Amir resident of Laundry Karachi.

On the instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Swat, Qasim Ali Khan crackdowns against the drug peddlers were conducted all over the district.

A case has been registered against the accused under Narcotics act at Police Station Banr. Further investigation is under process.

More Stories From Pakistan

