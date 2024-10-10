Police recover drugs in Chichawatni

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) The police here on Thursday recovered 25 liters liquor from the possessions of two drug pushers.

According to a police spokesman, Okanwala Bangla police arrested a man named Rafiq and recovered 12 liters of liquor.

Meanwhile, the police arrested Arshid in the area of Ghaziabad and recovered 13 liters of liquor from his custody. The police registered cases and started investigations.

