Open Menu

Police Recover Drugs In Chichawatni

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 10, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Police recover drugs in Chichawatni

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) The police here on Thursday recovered 25 liters liquor from the possessions of two drug pushers.

According to a police spokesman, Okanwala Bangla police arrested a man named Rafiq and recovered 12 liters of liquor.

Meanwhile, the police arrested Arshid in the area of Ghaziabad and recovered 13 liters of liquor from his custody. The police registered cases and started investigations.

APP/mjm/378

Related Topics

Police Ghaziabad Man From

Recent Stories

Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during Jul ..

Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during July protests in Bangaldesh

2 hours ago
 Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business ..

Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualificati ..

3 hours ago
 First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as ..

First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as England dominate Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial rem ..

Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..

4 hours ago
 IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea ..

IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..

4 hours ago
 IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024

8 hours ago
 CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exception ..

CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience

20 hours ago
 Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn inve ..

Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks

21 hours ago
 PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power s ..

PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms

23 hours ago
 YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released af ..

YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan