Police Recover Drugs In Crackdowns

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 26, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Police recover drugs in crackdowns

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) On the directions of District Police Officer (DPO), Farhan Khan, the police have launched crackdowns against drug peddlers.

A police team led by Additional SHO, City Police Station, Mian Liaqat arrested two persons and recovered heroine I.

850 Kg, the police spokesman said.

The accused were identified as Asad Ali and Heera.

Meanwhile, Khalabatt police netted outlaw named Baber Khan and recovered Ice, 185 grams.

The police registered cases and started investigations.

APP/mfz/378

