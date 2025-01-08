Police recover drugs in operations against drug peddlers

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) The district police on Wednesday recovered huge quantity of drugs in an operation launched against drug pushers.

The police spokesman said, the police recovered hashish 3900 grams and liquor 120 liters from possessions of drug peddlers.

He said Khangarh police arrested Jabbar Hussain alias Bala and recovered hashish 220 gram form his custody while 1700 grams had been recovered from accused namely Muhammad Saeed.

A police team arrested a drug peddler ,Jabbar Bharani and recovered liquor 120 liters form him, he added.

The police registered cases against the accused and launched further investigations.

APP/sbn/378