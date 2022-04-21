Police recover drugs, weapon

The police have taken three suspects into custody and recovered hashish, liquor and illegal weapon from their possession in Yazman area

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :The police have taken three suspects into custody and recovered hashish, liquor and illegal weapon from their possession in Yazman area.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that the police had arrested three suspects in three separate police action in Yazman tehsil of the district.

The police arrested a drug pusher and recovered 1,240 grams hashish from his possession.

In another police action, a police party arrested accused identified as Waheed and recovered 50 liters of local-made liquor from his possession.

The police also arrested the suspect recognized as Hassan and recovered an illegal pistol from his possession.

Yazman police have registered separate cases against the accused.

Further probe was in process.