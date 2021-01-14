Police recover fireworks, arrest suspect

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :The police have arrested a suspect and recovered fireworks items from a market lying within jurisdiction of PS Kotwali.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that Kotwali police received information that a shopkeeper was involved in selling out fireworks items at a shop in Shehzad Market lying within the jurisdiction of PS Kotwali.

"A team of police headed by Sub-Inspector, Muhammad Yaseen conducted raid at the market and arrested the accused," he said. The police recovered fireworks items from the shop.

The accused was identified as Imran. The police have registered a case against him. Further probe was in process.