Police recover five bodies of Children in Sukkur

The police Sukkur have recovered the bodies of the five of the six children feared drowned in the River Indus in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 )

According to the local police, a child who witnessed the incident, said that the children jumped into the river one after another to save each other after one of them got entangled probably in the underwater bushes.

The police said the young witness was in a state of shock.

Meanwhile, at least 15 bodies including those of five women were recovered from the Sukkur Barrage during the last week.

On Saturday, as many as five bodies were found floating near gate numbers 33, 36 and 41 of the barrage. The volunteers of Edhi WelfareSukkur buried them as none came forth to claim them.