Police Recover Five-year-old Girl After Court's Intervention

Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2023 | 07:17 PM

Police recover five-year-old girl after court's intervention

A five-year-old girl was recovered by police on the orders of the Additional Sessions Judge Islamabad after her father filed a petition alleging that she had been taken away from him

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :A five-year-old girl was recovered by police on the orders of the Additional Sessions Judge Islamabad after her father filed a petition alleging that she had been taken away from him.

The girl was recovered from the possession of her aunt and uncle, who had taken her away without the father's consent.

The police said that they would arrest the aunt and uncle in a couple of days.

The father, who has been identified as (S), said that he was grateful to the police for recovering his daughter.

He said that he had been worried about her and that he was now relieved to have her back.

The police said that they had taken the matter seriously and that they would ensure that the aunt and uncle were brought to justice.

