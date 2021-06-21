Police recover four land mines in Khyber district

The local police in Peshawar on Monday foiled a terrorism bid in a successful operation and seized four landmines in vermondo area of Jamrud

Distrct Police Officer ( DPO) , Khyber District, Wasim Riaz said that intelligence based operation was carried out against unknown saboteurs in vermondo area who buried land mines underground in a house for possible terrorist activities.

He said that bomb disposal unit ( BOD) defused the land mines.

Police have registered a case against the unidentified saboteurs and launched a comprehensive investigation .

The DPO has appreciated the performance of the police team and said that monitoring and surveillance of anti-social elements has been intensified in the district .