Police Recover Four Land Mines In Khyber District

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 10:05 PM

Police recover four land mines in Khyber district

The local police in Peshawar on Monday foiled a terrorism bid in a successful operation and seized four landmines in vermondo area of Jamrud

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :The local police in Peshawar on Monday foiled a terrorism bid in a successful operation and seized four landmines in vermondo area of Jamrud.

Distrct Police Officer ( DPO) , Khyber District, Wasim Riaz said that intelligence based operation was carried out against unknown saboteurs in vermondo area who buried land mines underground in a house for possible terrorist activities.

He said that bomb disposal unit ( BOD) defused the land mines.

Police have registered a case against the unidentified saboteurs and launched a comprehensive investigation .

The DPO has appreciated the performance of the police team and said that monitoring and surveillance of anti-social elements has been intensified in the district .

