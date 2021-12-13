Police recover four pistols, 3.4Kg hashish, fake currency in separate actions

Police here on Monday seized four pistols, fake currency of worth Rs48,000 and 3.4Kg hashish in three successful actions and arrested the accused

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Police here on Monday seized four pistols, fake Currency of worth Rs48,000 and 3.4Kg hashish in three successful actions and arrested the accused.

A police spokesman said, the team of Pishtakhara police station during snap checking at Ghari Sikandar Khan have arrested two drug peddlers identified as Najeebullah and Afzal.

Police also recovered 3.4Kg hashish from their possessions.

Meanwhile, Hayatabad police station during the routine patrolling recovered four pistols from a suspect and also arrested a man allegedly involved in a fake currency business.

Police have registered the cases.