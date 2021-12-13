UrduPoint.com

Police Recover Four Pistols, 3.4Kg Hashish, Fake Currency In Separate Actions

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 01:27 PM

Police recover four pistols, 3.4Kg hashish, fake currency in separate actions

Police here on Monday seized four pistols, fake currency of worth Rs48,000 and 3.4Kg hashish in three successful actions and arrested the accused

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Police here on Monday seized four pistols, fake Currency of worth Rs48,000 and 3.4Kg hashish in three successful actions and arrested the accused.

A police spokesman said, the team of Pishtakhara police station during snap checking at Ghari Sikandar Khan have arrested two drug peddlers identified as Najeebullah and Afzal.

Police also recovered 3.4Kg hashish from their possessions.

Meanwhile, Hayatabad police station during the routine patrolling recovered four pistols from a suspect and also arrested a man allegedly involved in a fake currency business.

Police have registered the cases.

Related Topics

Police Business Police Station Man From

Recent Stories

Two narcotics smugglers arrested with 1.2 kg heroi ..

Two narcotics smugglers arrested with 1.2 kg heroin

40 seconds ago
 Moscow Yet to Decide on Format of Its Proposals on ..

Moscow Yet to Decide on Format of Its Proposals on Security Guarantees - Ryabkov

41 seconds ago
 PAL organises National Conference on "75 Years of ..

PAL organises National Conference on "75 Years of Linguistic and Literary Resear ..

43 seconds ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets Albanian Minister of Internal ..

Saif bin Zayed meets Albanian Minister of Internal Affairs

28 minutes ago
 Two missing after ships collide south of Sweden: m ..

Two missing after ships collide south of Sweden: maritime authority

46 seconds ago
 NATO's Not Responding to Russia on Security Guaran ..

NATO's Not Responding to Russia on Security Guarantees Fraught With Confrontatio ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.