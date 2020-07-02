Police recover gold ornaments, cash from accused

Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar on Thursday awarded teams of Women and Kohsar police stations for recovering gold ornaments and cash worth over Rs 800,000 from the accused

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar on Thursday awarded teams of Women and Kohsar police stations for recovering gold ornaments and cash worth over Rs 800,000 from the accused.

According to details, cash and gold ornaments were looted from house of Syed Fakhar Ahmed, Chief Corporate and Regulatory Affairs of a mobile company.

IGP Islamabad constituted a special team under supervision of ASP Dr Aqeela to trace the perpetrators of the crime.

The team after investigation managed to arrest Sumera Robin who was involved in the theft.

Syed Fakhar Ahmed met IGP and thanked him for the prompt action by the police.

IGP also awarded cash prize and commendation certificates to the police team.