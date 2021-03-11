UrduPoint.com
Police Recover Housemaid From Locked House

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 05:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :The police recovered a 10-year-old housemaid from a locked house at Wahdat Colony here on Thursday.

The police said the victim had been working in the house of a government employee, Malik Tariq, for 15 months where she was tortured.

On information, the police reached the spot and recovered her from the locked house.

The police took the victim into its custody and started investigation.

