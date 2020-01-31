UrduPoint.com
Police Recover Huge Cache Of Arms, Ammunition

Sumaira FH 19 seconds ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 01:30 AM

Police recover huge cache of arms, ammunition

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Police have recovered huge cache of arms, ammunition and arrested two arm dealers, informed police spokesman on Thursday.

As per detail, Police Station Chuntra during routine checking stopped suspected vehicles and recovered 36 pistols 30 bore, three Kalashnikovs, one rifle 12 bore and magazines and arrested two dealers identified as Sabir Khan and Aziz ur Rehman.

Police also confiscated vehicles carrying the illegal weapons.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of the officials adding that no one would be allowed to carry out illegal activity and strict action would be taken against the anti-social elements.

