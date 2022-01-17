Police recover huge quantity drugs, liquor; peddlers arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :The city police on Monday recovered huge quantity of drugs and arrested peddlers in separate raids conducted throughout the district.

The Chamkani police claimed to have recovered 35Kg of hashish and five kilograms of opium from a car on Motorway during snap checking of vehicles and arrested two peddlers. A pedestrian was also arrested from Inqilab Chowk carrying 1.5Kg of hashish.

Acting on a tip off, the Agha Mirjani Shah police conducted a raid at Dir Colony and arrested a drug peddler after recovering 2 Kg of hashish.

The accused confessed of supplying drugs to different people residing inside and suburb of the city.

Meanwhile, the Narcotics Eradication Team (NET) jointly with Hayatabad police recovered 5Kg of ice-drug (amphetamine) and 2Kg of heroin from a bike rider at Kharkhano check post.

In another action, the Hayatabad police also recovered 35 bottles of liquor from possession of a bike raider at Jamrud Road.