UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Recover Husband, Wife, Four Children From Landlord Detention In Bahawalnagar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 minutes ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 12:36 PM

Police recover husband, wife, four children from landlord detention in Bahawalnagar

Police during a search operation have recovered a husband, wife and their four children from detention of a land lord in Tehsil Haroonabad of Bahawalnagar

Bahawalnagar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th September, 2019) Police during a search operation have recovered a husband, wife and their four children from detention of a land lord in Tehsil Haroonabad of Bahawalnagar.The suspects identified as Chaudhry Aslam, who was a landlord in 7 R185 Chak had kept some people of a family imprisoned since the last 11 years.

Police during search operation recovered Muhammad Jamil, his wife, Sajida Bibi, sons, Usman and Shan, his two daughters Areeba and Naseem from his possession.Victims said that feudal landlord had taken work from them forcibly.DPO has ordered police for further interrogation.

Related Topics

Police Chaudhry Aslam Wife Bahawalnagar Family From

Recent Stories

5th Chief Of The Naval Staff Open Shooting Champio ..

10 minutes ago

FO rejects social media texts on Pakistan's campai ..

10 minutes ago

Seoul to Boost Humanitarian Aid to N. Korea Based ..

10 minutes ago

Southern Punjab under pressure against Balochistan

17 minutes ago

China is an important pillar of our foreign policy ..

10 minutes ago

Troops' torture claims teenager's life in IOK

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.