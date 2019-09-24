Police recover husband, wife, four children from landlord detention in Bahawalnagar

(@FahadShabbir)

Bahawalnagar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th September, 2019) Police during a search operation have recovered a husband, wife and their four children from detention of a land lord in Tehsil Haroonabad of Bahawalnagar.The suspects identified as Chaudhry Aslam, who was a landlord in 7 R185 Chak had kept some people of a family imprisoned since the last 11 years.

Police during search operation recovered Muhammad Jamil, his wife, Sajida Bibi, sons, Usman and Shan, his two daughters Areeba and Naseem from his possession.Victims said that feudal landlord had taken work from them forcibly.DPO has ordered police for further interrogation.