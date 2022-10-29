UrduPoint.com

Police Recover Illegal Weapon, Drugs During Grand Search Operation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 29, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Police recover illegal weapon, drugs during grand search operation

MUZAFFARGARH Oct 29(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :Police launched a grand search operation after Kot Addu tragedy and recovered illegal weapons and drugs by arresting dozens of criminals including dangerous gangs.

According to a police spokesperson, on the special instructions of DPO Kot Addu, Ahmad Nawaz Shah, a grand search operation was carried out in Bait area, in which the police arrested three gangs and recovered five 30-bore pistols with 60 bullets and three magazines, 4 Kalashnikovs with 197 bullets and 5 magazines, and 2 daggers from their possession.

The looted goods, including motorcycles, mobile phones and cash Rs 40,000, were also recovered.

Likewise, 2500 grams of hashish and 40 litres of liquor were also recovered from the drug dealers and cases were registered against the arrested accused.

Speaking on this occasion, DPO Kot Addu Ahmad Nawaz Shah said that the police were striving to trace and arrest the suspects involved in the killing of three youngsters in a robbery incident in the limits of Sadar Police Station, Kot Addu a few days ago.

He said that the raids were being carried out against criminals on daily basis in that regard.

