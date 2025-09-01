Open Menu

Police Recover Illegal Weapon From Suspect

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2025 | 02:20 PM

Police recover illegal weapon from suspect

NOWSHEHRA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) The police on Monday arrested a suspect and recovered an illegal weapon from his custody.

The police spokesman said that a police team led by ASI Ghulam Murtaza, during patrolling, recovered illegal pistol from a man identified as Muhammad Raza.

Three cartridges were also recovered from the accused, he added.

The spokesman said the police registered a case against the accused and launched further investigation.

