Police recover illegal weapons

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) The police here on Tuesday recovered illegal weapons from custodies of four persons.

The police spokesman said during checking at checkposts including Iqbalnagar, Gazi Abad, Shahkot and Okanwala Bangla, the police arrested four persons and recovered four pistols and 17 cartridges from their possessions.

The police registered cases and started investigations.