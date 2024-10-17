Police Recover Illegal Weapons
Sumaira FH Published October 17, 2024 | 12:40 PM
NOSHERAWIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) On the directions of City Police Office (CPO), Gujranwala, a police team headed by DSP, Circle, Shabraiz Hussain in operation against illegal weapons here on Thursday recovered illegal weapon with cartridges.
The police team conducted operation in the jurisdictions of Police station, Titlyali and arrested a person namely Subhan.
The police registered a case.
APP/mud/378
