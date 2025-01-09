Open Menu

Police Recover Illegal Weapons

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 09, 2025 | 12:20 PM

Police recover illegal weapons

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) The police here on Thursday recovered illegal weapons from the possessions of two persons.

The police spokesperson said that the police team recovered two pistols with 30 bores.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

APP/mjm/378

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

ACRES 2025 sets participation record, featuring ov ..

ACRES 2025 sets participation record, featuring over 110 exhibitors

53 minutes ago
 Assaad Feddah wins Sharjah Award for Arab Theatric ..

Assaad Feddah wins Sharjah Award for Arab Theatrical Creativity

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 January 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 January 2025

3 hours ago
 Urgent upskilling needed to cater 78 million new j ..

Urgent upskilling needed to cater 78 million new jobs: World Economic Forum

10 hours ago
 EU could lift some Syria sanctions quickly: France

EU could lift some Syria sanctions quickly: France

10 hours ago
Five consortiums advance to final stage of Dubai S ..

Five consortiums advance to final stage of Dubai Self-Driving Challenge

11 hours ago
 Poor visibility warning

Poor visibility warning

11 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi City Municipality promotes Sustainable G ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality promotes Sustainable Green Building Concept

11 hours ago
 Sharjah's ACRES Real Estate Exhibition launches on ..

Sharjah's ACRES Real Estate Exhibition launches on January 22

12 hours ago
 Coaster bus crash claims 2 lives, leaves 18 studen ..

Coaster bus crash claims 2 lives, leaves 18 students injured in Shorkot

12 hours ago
 Dani Olmo cleared to play for Barcelona by Spanish ..

Dani Olmo cleared to play for Barcelona by Spanish sports council

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan