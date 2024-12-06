Police recover illegal weapons from suspects

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) The police here on Friday arrested two suspects and recovered illegal weapon form their possessions.

The police spokesman said that a team of Saddar police station arrested two suspects identified as Arshid and Rafiq and recovered 2 pistols and 10 cartridges from them.

The police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.

