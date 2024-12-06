Police Recover Illegal Weapons From Suspects
Sumaira FH Published December 06, 2024 | 02:30 PM
CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) The police here on Friday arrested two suspects and recovered illegal weapon form their possessions.
The police spokesman said that a team of Saddar police station arrested two suspects identified as Arshid and Rafiq and recovered 2 pistols and 10 cartridges from them.
The police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.
APP/mjm/378
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2024
50 shops sealed over anti-smog SOPs violations in 24 hours
IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & gender equality in media
Many Balochistan educationists on govt-sponsored scholarships fail to return
APC vows to safeguard rights of KP; demands performance audit of PTI Govt
RPO for improving security measures in Faisalabad
RPO visits Safe City Project, reviews technology installation
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Syed Musa Raza active in field for 'Lahore Clean ..
Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Masood reviews schemes under Lahore development pla ..
Dacoits loot cash, gold worth Rs 5.8m from landlord's family
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhrypays tri ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Seminar held to raise awareness on HIV, Hepatitis, Thalassemia5 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits Kurram TDPs' camp, reviews arrangements5 minutes ago
-
Serena Chowk Interchange Project will be completed in 3 months: Mohsin Naqvi15 minutes ago
-
Awareness walk against corruption held in Garhi Kapura15 minutes ago
-
Seven water pilferers booked25 minutes ago
-
136 illegal gas connections severed, over Rs.9mln fines imposed45 minutes ago
-
LDA seals 139 properties in operation55 minutes ago
-
PFA crackdown: Eight wedding halls shuts,heavy fines imposed55 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi visits Edwards College, distributes scholarships among merged districts students1 hour ago
-
NOWPDP launches “Shanakht” to highlight importance of PWDs1 hour ago
-
Railways payback Rs 380 mln to passengers on account of undue delay1 hour ago
-
AC Dera visits to Trauma centre of DHQ hospital1 hour ago