Police recover illegal weapons in operation

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) The police on Tuesday recovered illegal weapons in an operation carried out in gardens of Kaghazai area under jurisdiction of the Cantt Police Station.

The police recovered 1 Kalashnikov, 2 repeaters, 2 pistols, 1 rifle and dozens of cartridges form the culprits, the police spokesman said.

On the special instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Zahidullah, the district police had launched operation against anti-social elements, he added.

The spokesman said that the operation was carried out under the leadership of SHO Cantt, Arshad Mahmood and SHO City, Fayyaz Khan .

The police registered cases against the accused and launched further investigations.

