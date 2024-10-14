Police Recover Kidnapped Baby Girl
Published October 14, 2024
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Muzaffargarh city police recovered a baby girl a fortnight after she was kidnapped when she was just seven days old.
DPO Syed Husnain Haidar ordered police to recover the baby after her mother, Ayesha, reported that someone had taken away her seven-day-old daughter Umaima Yasir from her home.
Police launched a search operation for the baby in areas including Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar Khan, Kot Sabzal, Multan and Bahawalpur. Employing modern technology and professional expertise, police was able to locate and recover the girl from Multan.
Police handed over the baby to her parents, the police spokesman said.
