Police Recover Kidnapped Child From Karachi
Faizan Hashmi Published December 04, 2024 | 01:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Hyderabad police have caught a suspect in Hyderabad and recovered a child, abducted from Machar colony area of Karachi, from his possession
SHO Inspector Noor Mustafa Pathan arrested a suspicious person during patrolling who identified as Ali Nawaz.
Information was obtained from the accused about the child who was misleading the police with various statements The police have started further investigation
During the police investigation, the accused revealed that he had kidnapped the said child named Adil, age 6, from Karachi’s Machhar Colony.
The accused further confessed that he used to kidnap innocent minors and sell them or beg from them
A case has been registered in Karachi District Kemari Police Station.
Further investigation is underway in this regard.
APP/nsm
