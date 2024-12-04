Open Menu

Police Recover Kidnapped Child From Karachi

Faizan Hashmi Published December 04, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Police recover kidnapped child from Karachi

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Hyderabad police have caught a suspect in Hyderabad and recovered a child, abducted from Machar colony area of Karachi, from his possession

SHO Inspector Noor Mustafa Pathan arrested a suspicious person during patrolling who identified as Ali Nawaz.

Information was obtained from the accused about the child who was misleading the police with various statements The police have started further investigation

During the police investigation, the accused revealed that he had kidnapped the said child named Adil, age 6, from Karachi’s Machhar Colony.

The accused further confessed that he used to kidnap innocent minors and sell them or beg from them

A case has been registered in Karachi District Kemari Police Station.

Further investigation is underway in this regard.

APP/nsm

