Police Recover Kidnapped Girl

Mon 09th August 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :The Industrial Area police here on Monday claimed to recover an abducted girl and arrested the kidnapper.

According to police spokesman, the mother of abducted girl had lodged an FIR with Industrial-Area police station that her daughter was kidnapped by a suspect Arif Shah in area of sector I-9.

Taking notice of the incident, SP industrial area Fida Hussain Satti constituted a team under the supervision of SDPO and SHO of the jurisdiction for safely recovery of the girl, besides arrest of culprit.

The team successfully rescued the girl and apprehended the accused, recovering of vehicle used in the crime along with weapon and ammunition.

The accused on day of incident also hit a motorcycle on Srinagar Highway and injured the riders after opening fire onto them.

A case has been also registered against the suspects in Shams Colony police stations and police teams were mobilized to ensure the arrest of remaining accused.

Meanwhile, in another action, the Aabpara police held two accused, namely Khurram Mushtaq and Faizan and recovered two pistol along with ammunition from them.

DIG and SSP operations appreciated the performance of police teams.

