Police Recover Kidnapped Man
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 15, 2025 | 10:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) The Punjab Police Rajanpur successfully carried out an operation to recover
a man kidnapped by Kacha criminals.
According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, Kacha criminals had abducted Muhammad
Jamil Jheel a few days ago.
A case was registered against the kidnappers at Bangla Acha police station on the complaint
of Rajanpur police.
Acting on intelligence-based information, the police successfully located the abductee.
The criminals had been moving Jamil from one place to another when teams led by DSP Bangla Acha pursued them.
Upon seeing the police, the criminals opened indiscriminate fire. In response, the police retaliated
with heavy fire, forcing the kidnappers to flee, leaving the abductee behind.
DPO Rajanpur stated that search operations were underway in various areas to apprehend
criminals involved in the kidnapping.
Recent Stories
Hamas says it won't govern Gaza in next phase: Informed Source
Mansour bin Zayed receives First Deputy Prime Minister of Russian Federation
3rd UAE Schools, Nursery Show kicks off at Expo Centre Sharjah
Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Women’s Race set to be held on 16 February a ..
Israeli releases sixth batch of Palestinian detainees
PM Shehbaz directs privatization of PIA by June on IMF demand
Naqvi meets Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker
Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Sharjah Falconers Club
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Several star players to miss tournament
Pakistani men made me cry: Rakhi Sawant
ECC approves over Rs27 billion to ensure financial support for key initiatives
Green Pakistan Initiative to revolutionize agriculture
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IG Punjab supports constable Shahzad for MBBS6 minutes ago
-
Police recover kidnapped man6 minutes ago
-
Judicial transparency essential for national progress: Barrister Aqeel6 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayer of Lieutenant Muhammad Hassan Ashraf Shaheed offered at Lahore Garrison6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Kohat Division conducts surprise visit to Khushalgarh Joint Check Post6 minutes ago
-
Minister highlights importance of pediatric bone marrow transplants16 minutes ago
-
Punjab to launch Hepatitis screening program in 18 districts16 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt to launch free transplant programme: minister16 minutes ago
-
CM Sindh launches solar panel distribution program16 minutes ago
-
MD NRTC with delegation meets IG Punjab16 minutes ago
-
Delegation of Bahrain to visit Pakistan from February 16 to 1926 minutes ago
-
Delegation of PANAH calls on Ayaz Sadiq26 minutes ago