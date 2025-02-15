Open Menu

Police Recover Kidnapped Man

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 15, 2025 | 10:10 PM

Police recover kidnapped man

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) The Punjab Police Rajanpur successfully carried out an operation to recover

a man kidnapped by Kacha criminals.

According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, Kacha criminals had abducted Muhammad

Jamil Jheel a few days ago.

A case was registered against the kidnappers at Bangla Acha police station on the complaint

of Rajanpur police.

Acting on intelligence-based information, the police successfully located the abductee.

The criminals had been moving Jamil from one place to another when teams led by DSP Bangla Acha pursued them.

Upon seeing the police, the criminals opened indiscriminate fire. In response, the police retaliated

with heavy fire, forcing the kidnappers to flee, leaving the abductee behind.

DPO Rajanpur stated that search operations were underway in various areas to apprehend

criminals involved in the kidnapping.

