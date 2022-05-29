Police recover kidnapped woman

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad police have claimed to have recovered a young woman who was allegedly kidnapped from her residence in Tandojam town.

The police spokesman informed here Sunday that Laiba Memon was recovered in a raid near Ammar Town locality.

He, however, added that the suspected kidnappers escaped from the spot after watching the approaching police.

Memon's brother Jahanzeb Ali Memon had lodged an FIR at Tandojam police station nominating Salim Magsi and his 11 associates in the kidnapping case.