Police Recover Kidnapped Youth
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2025 | 01:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Millat town police rescued a kidnapped youth by arresting the main accused in abduction cum ransom case.
A police spokesperson said here on Thursday, the youth Ahmed was kidnapped from his home at gunpoint for ransom by five accused including Zeeshan Iftikhar alias Shani Dhillon, Zohaib, Hira Fatima and two others.
The police team working on an application filed to the police station by Zubair, a brother of abductee, resident of C-Block, Millat town traced the accused and arrested ring leader Zeeshan.
The accused Zeeshan was also wanted in a murder case registered at Chak Jhumra police station.
Police were conducting raids to arrest the others.
