Police recover liquor

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) A police team led by Station House Officer (SHO), Pattoki, on Tuesday arrested a drug pusher and recovered liquor, 500 liters from his possession.

The police spokesman said, the team arrested the drug peddler identified as Asad alias Chota Don in a special operation.

The accused was transporting the liquor from Lahore to Sahiwal and Pakpattan, he added.

The police registered a case against the accused and started further investigation.

