Police Recover Liquor

Umer Jamshaid Published December 19, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Police recover liquor

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) The police here on Thursday recovered liquor 214 bottles from a drug pusher.

The police spokesman said on a tip off, the police team recovered liquor from a car at Burewala chowk and arrested a drug peddler .

The police registered a case and lunch further probe.

