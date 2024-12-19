Police Recover Liquor
Umer Jamshaid Published December 19, 2024 | 04:30 PM
CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) The police here on Thursday recovered 214 bottles of liquor from a drug pusher.
The police spokesman said, on a tip off the police team recovered liquor from a car at Burewala chowk and arrested a drug peddler .
The police registered a case and launched further probe.
