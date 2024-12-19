Open Menu

Police Recover Liquor

Umer Jamshaid Published December 19, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Police recover liquor

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) The police here on Thursday recovered 214 bottles of liquor from a drug pusher.

The police spokesman said, on a tip off the police team recovered liquor from a car at Burewala chowk and arrested a drug peddler .

The police registered a case and launched further probe.

Related Topics

Police Car Burewala From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Culture honours winners of Al Burda Aw ..

Ministry of Culture honours winners of Al Burda Award 2024

2 minutes ago
 DCT Abu Dhabi, Trip.com Group partner to support t ..

DCT Abu Dhabi, Trip.com Group partner to support tourism

47 minutes ago
 Dubai hosts over 60 startups, entrepreneurs for AI ..

Dubai hosts over 60 startups, entrepreneurs for AI Connect event

1 hour ago
 SEHA’s Tawam Hospital receives NIHS accreditatio ..

SEHA’s Tawam Hospital receives NIHS accreditation to teach general surgery

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, South Africa to lock horns in second ODI ..

Pakistan, South Africa to lock horns in second ODI today

1 hour ago
 Keshav Maharaj ruled out of ODI series against Pak ..

Keshav Maharaj ruled out of ODI series against Pakistan

2 hours ago
ADQ, Korea's Aqua Development to launch pilot shri ..

ADQ, Korea's Aqua Development to launch pilot shrimp farming facility in KEZAD

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi's Department of Health expands 'Sanadkom ..

Abu Dhabi's Department of Health expands 'Sanadkom' initiative to all residents ..

2 hours ago
 Sindh govt announces public holiday on Dec 27

Sindh govt announces public holiday on Dec 27

2 hours ago
 Etihad Airways named 'Official Airline' partner of ..

Etihad Airways named 'Official Airline' partner of 1 Billion Followers Summit

2 hours ago
 Liwa Drift Race kicks off Friday at Liwa Internati ..

Liwa Drift Race kicks off Friday at Liwa International Festival 2025

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Literature ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan