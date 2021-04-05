Police recover liquor, charras & opium; arrest two

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi District Police in their ongoing drive against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers conducted raids in different areas and arrested two accused, a drug peddler and one bootlegger besides recovering over two kg charras and 22 bottles of liquor from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Kahuta police rounded up a drug peddler namely Muhammad Hafeez and recovered 2010 grams charras from his possession while 22 bottles of liquor were recovered from the possession of Waqar Masih, a bootlegger.

Mandra police recovered 7500 grams charras and 3700 grams opium from a suspicious unattended vehicle parked in Dhoke Waziran in jurisdiction of the police station.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused under Narcotics Control Act while further investigations are underway.