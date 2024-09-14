Police Recover Looted Items Rs. 140.16 Million: DIG
Muhammad Irfan Published September 14, 2024 | 07:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police have successfully curtailed criminal activities throughout the year, recovering looted items valued at Rs. 140.16 million.
According to police spokesperson these recovered items include vehicles, gold ornaments, motorcycles, cash, and other valuables,
He said over the past eight months, police have arrested 1,175 members of 496 criminal gangs involved in serious offenses such as robbery, theft, and vehicle snatching.
Additionally, 3,163 individuals linked to property-related crimes were detained, he added.
He said the police also recovered a significant amount of stolen property, including 326 cars, 584 motorcycles, cash, gold ornaments, mobile phones, and other valuables.
Inspector General (IG) police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi praised the swift recovery efforts by the DIG Operations team, he added.
