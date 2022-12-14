Police recover looted valuables worth over Rs 2.2 million

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :The Rohillanwali Police on Wednesday handed over looted/ stolen valuables worth over Rs 2.2 million among complainants after the items were recovered from two gangs involved in 28 cases.

DSP Sadar, Rizwan Ahmad and SHO Rohillanwali, Asmat Abbas told a news conference that police successfully resolved 28 cases and recovered Rs 2.2488 million worth of looted/stolen property and cash from two gangs, including Shoaib alias Baba and Kanihal gangs. The looted property included a tractor trolley worth Rs 1.6 million and three motorcycles, besides cash.

The complainants of the cases thanked DPO Muzaffargarh Ahmad Nawaz Shah and the police team for tracking down the criminals and recovering their valuables.