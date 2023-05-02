Police recover looted wheat, accused arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :The Qadarpur Ran police on Tuesday recovered wheat looted from a citizen at gunpoint about two days ago and arrested the accused.

According to police sources, unidentified armed men looted 30 mounds of wheat from a citizen within the limits of Seetal Mari police station last Saturday.

The police registered the case and started the investigation into the incident.

On Tuesday, a police team of Qadarpur Ran police arrested the suspect and recovered looted wheat and rickshaw worth Rs 400,000. The arrested accused was handed over to Seetal Mari police.