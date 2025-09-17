Police recover mainpuri,raw material

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Joint operations of Site and Tando Yousf police recovered more than 900 kg of raw material and finished main puri

Joint operations of SHO Site and SHO Tando Yousaf along with staff led by SDPO Site.

Operations of the police were carried out on the godowns of accused Sakhawat Malik and Qadeer Panhwar, who were active in the supply and distribution of main puri and raw material in Panhwar Goth and surrounding areas.

As a result of the raid on the godown of Sakhawat Malik in Panhor Goth, 210 pieces of finished main puri and 596 kg of raw material main puri in 35 kits were recovered, while the accused Malik Sakhawat and Malik Ali fled from the scene along with their other accomplices.

As a result of the raid on the godown of Panhwar Goth Qadeer Panhor, 190 pieces of finished main puri and 261 kg of raw material main puri in 20 kits were recovered, while the accused Malik Qadeer Panhwar and Akram alias Akro fled from the scene with their other accomplices.

A raid was conducted near the Indus Phatak site area and the supply of raw material Mainpuri was foiled. 100 pieces of finished Mainpuri and 130 kg of raw material Mainpuri in 10 kits were recovered, while the supplier Abdul Rehman Pathan fled the scene along with his accomplices.

Police operations are underway to arrest the absconding accused.

The finished Mainpuri and raw material recovered from the possession of the absconding accused have been taken into police custody and separate cases have been registered under.