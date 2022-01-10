Police recover man from kidnappers

Sargodha police successfully recovered a poultry farm businessman within 24 hours after his kidnapping for ransom

A spokesperson for the Punjab police said on Monday 26-year-old Muzammil was abducted at gunpoint by four unknown persons when he was on his way to a poultry farm. The kidnappers contacted his brother and demanded ransom money. Police, on a tip-off conducted a raid in Jhal Chakian police station precincts. The accused, seeing the police team, opened fire. However, the police rescued the abducted person who had been chained there. An accused identified as Irfan, who was injured in the firing, was arrested and Rs 300,000 ransom money was recovered from him.

Other accomplices of the accused fled the scene.

Meanwhile, police party set up a picket at Chak No 12 area of Kot Momin police station. Two men riding a motorcycle were signalled to stop. They opened fire on the police and fled. The police chased them and crossfire took place with the fleeing criminals. Later a body was found which was identitied as Amir Shehzad, son of Abdul Sattar, of Faruka Tehsil Sahiwal. The police impounded a motorcycle, one lakh rupees in cash, a gun and 12-bore repeaters from the suspected criminals. Special teams have been formed and raids are being carried out to arrest the remaining accused, the spokesman said.