Police recover missing girl

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :-:Police have recovered a minor girl and reunited her with her parents on Wednesday.

According to police, a seven-year-old girl Misbah had gone missing from the limits of Sadr police station and her parents reported the matter to police which recovered her after hectic efforts.

District Police Officer Faisal Shehzad and Superintendent of Police (SP) Investigation Abdullah Laik handed over the girl to her parents.