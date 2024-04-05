Police Recover Moonshine Liquor, Hashish From Arrested Suspects
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2024 | 11:49 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) The Hyderabad police have claimed to have recovered a huge quantity of moonshine liquor from the two arrested suspects.
The police spokesman informed here on Friday that around 4000 liters of liquor was seized from Jeevan Kolhi and Chandar Kolhi in a raid by a team of Pabban police station.
The two suspects were later booked in an FIR on the state's complaint under Hudood Ordinance.
Separately, the Airport police recovered 1.2 kilogram of hashish from Zabiullah Pathan alias Fauji who was arrested from
Gulistan-e-Sarmast road near Mono Technical College.
He was later booked under the Narcotics Act on the state's complaint.
