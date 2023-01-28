UrduPoint.com

Police Recover Narcotic Pills, Syrups In Kohat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2023 | 06:29 PM

Police recover narcotic pills, syrups in Kohat

The City Police recovered 1440 narcotic pills and 96 bottles of narcotic syrup during an operation near City Gate on Saturday

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) : The City Police recovered 1440 narcotic pills and 96 bottles of narcotic syrup during an operation near City Gate on Saturday.

According to a police spokesman, the recovery was made from the accused, Ayaz Kha, a resident of Chakarh Mela Jangal Khel.

The accused has been detained for the crime of carrying narcotic drugs without legal documents, he added.

He said the accused, who was caught with narcotic drugs in the operation, has been transferred to the City Police Station.

The detained accused would be handed over to the Drug Authority for further legal action, he added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Drugs From

Recent Stories

Poor literacy linked to worse mental health worldw ..

Poor literacy linked to worse mental health worldwide

5 minutes ago
 Chinese new year celebrations related event held a ..

Chinese new year celebrations related event held at Sargodha University

5 minutes ago
 Govt ensured safety of Balochistan interest, peopl ..

Govt ensured safety of Balochistan interest, people rights in Reko-Diq accord: B ..

1 minute ago
 21 habitual beggars caught, shifted to Pannah Gah ..

21 habitual beggars caught, shifted to Pannah Gah in Faisalabad

1 minute ago
 31 shopkeepers fined over profiteering, 4 arrested ..

31 shopkeepers fined over profiteering, 4 arrested in Faisalabad

1 minute ago
 Sabalenka rebuilds serve and nerve for Grand Slam ..

Sabalenka rebuilds serve and nerve for Grand Slam breakthrough

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.