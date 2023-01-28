Police recover narcotic pills, syrups in Kohat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) : The City Police recovered 1440 narcotic pills and 96 bottles of narcotic syrup during an operation near City Gate on Saturday.

According to a police spokesman, the recovery was made from the accused, Ayaz Kha, a resident of Chakarh Mela Jangal Khel.

The accused has been detained for the crime of carrying narcotic drugs without legal documents, he added.

He said the accused, who was caught with narcotic drugs in the operation, has been transferred to the City Police Station.

The detained accused would be handed over to the Drug Authority for further legal action, he added.