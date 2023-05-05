Police recover narcotics worth Rs 2mln

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :The police in an operation on Friday, nabbed one drug peddler and recovered narcotics worth two million rupees in the market from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Saddar police on information that two notorious drug peddlers had been smuggling narcotics into an area, chased the two notorious smugglers and arrested one drug smuggler while his accomplice manged to flee from the scene.

The police recovered 3,000 grams of heroin from the possession of the suspect.

The police have lodged FIR against the accused under Anti-Narcotics Act.

Further probe was underway.