Police recover newborn abducted from HF hospital

Rawalpindi Police have recovered a newborn boy who was abducted from Holy Family (HF) Hospital four days ago

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police have recovered a newborn boy who was abducted from Holy Family (HF) Hospital four days ago.

According to a police spokesman, unidentified persons had allegedly abducted a newborn from the intensive care unit of the Holy Family Hospital.

An abduction case was registered on Oct 31 at the New Town police station and police started investigation. Police utilized all available resources and managed to recover the baby boy with the help of modern tactics and human intelligence.

An accused was also arrested for abducting the child. The police officers shifted the newborn boy to the hospital where the infant was handed over to the parents.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas, SSP Operations, SP Rawal, SP Potohar, ASP New Town and police team were present on the occasion.

The citizens and staff of the hospital appreciated hectic efforts made by the police and thanked the CPO for taking personal interest to recover the abducted baby.