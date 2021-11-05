UrduPoint.com

Police Recover Newborn Abducted From HF Hospital

Muhammad Irfan 18 seconds ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 07:27 PM

Police recover newborn abducted from HF hospital

Rawalpindi Police have recovered a newborn boy who was abducted from Holy Family (HF) Hospital four days ago

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police have recovered a newborn boy who was abducted from Holy Family (HF) Hospital four days ago.

According to a police spokesman, unidentified persons had allegedly abducted a newborn from the intensive care unit of the Holy Family Hospital.

An abduction case was registered on Oct 31 at the New Town police station and police started investigation. Police utilized all available resources and managed to recover the baby boy with the help of modern tactics and human intelligence.

An accused was also arrested for abducting the child. The police officers shifted the newborn boy to the hospital where the infant was handed over to the parents.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas, SSP Operations, SP Rawal, SP Potohar, ASP New Town and police team were present on the occasion.

The citizens and staff of the hospital appreciated hectic efforts made by the police and thanked the CPO for taking personal interest to recover the abducted baby.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Rawalpindi Family All From

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2021: India won the toss, opt to fie ..

T20 World Cup 2021: India won the toss, opt to field first against Scotland

13 minutes ago
 Hazard 'not happy' but staying professional, says ..

Hazard 'not happy' but staying professional, says Ancelotti

18 seconds ago
 South Korean Ex-Prosecutor General Wins Opposition ..

South Korean Ex-Prosecutor General Wins Opposition Presidential Nomination

21 seconds ago
 Transporters, restaurants, shopkeepers fined over ..

Transporters, restaurants, shopkeepers fined over SOPs violation

23 seconds ago
 Economic Costs of Obesity in 8 Countries 0.8% to 2 ..

Economic Costs of Obesity in 8 Countries 0.8% to 2.4% of GDP - Report

3 minutes ago
 Ethiopia's wartime emergency decree sets capital o ..

Ethiopia's wartime emergency decree sets capital on edge

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.