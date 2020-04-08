Police recover non custom paid cigarettes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :City police here Wednesday recovered non custom paid cigarettes from a tanker on Ring Road. The recovery was made by a team of police led by Assistant Superintendent Police Chamkani circle.

During checking, police recovered foreign cigarettes worth tens of thousands of rupees from the tanker.

The smugglers and confiscated cigarettes were handed over to customs authorities for necessary action.