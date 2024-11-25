Open Menu

Police Recover Non-custom Paid Mobile Phones In Operation

Umer Jamshaid Published November 25, 2024 | 01:40 PM

JACOBABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) The city police here on Monday arrested a person involved in smuggling and recovered 800 non-duty paid mobile phones from his custody.

The police spokesman said, the police team on a tip off, arrested a person namely Javed Iqbal and recovered the phones from his car.

After legal formalities, the phones were handed over to custom authorities, he added.

