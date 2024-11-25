Police Recover Non-custom Paid Mobile Phones In Operation
Umer Jamshaid Published November 25, 2024 | 01:40 PM
JACOBABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) The city police here on Monday arrested a person involved in smuggling and recovered 800 non-duty paid mobile phones from his custody.
The police spokesman said, the police team on a tip off, arrested a person namely Javed Iqbal and recovered the phones from his car.
After legal formalities, the phones were handed over to custom authorities, he added.
APP/ank/378
