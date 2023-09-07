Open Menu

Police Recover Over 46 Kg Drugs, 141 Bottles Liquor During August

Sumaira FH Published September 07, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Police recover over 46 kg drugs, 141 bottles liquor during August

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :The district police on Thursday claimed to have arrested 177 outlaws including 45 proclaimed offenders recovering a quantity of arms, ammunition and narcotics during various operations conducted against anti-social elements over the last month.

The operations were conducted in line with directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani to clean the district from the menace of drugs and crimes, said a police spokesman while sharing a monthly performance report.

During the action against illegal arms, the police recovered eight Kalashnikovs, six rifles, 27 guns, 73 pistols and 968 ammunitions of different bores from them.

The district police also conducted operations against the menace of drugs across the district and recovered 35.33 kg hashish, 4.714 kg heroin, 6.125 kg Ice and 141 bottles of Liquor from them.

